US rider Ricky Brabec on his Honda during the seventh stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally, starting and ending at San Juan de Marcona, Peru, 14 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

The seventh leg of the 2019 Dakar Rally through the Peruvian coastal desert heated up in the motorcycle competition on Monday, where US rider Ricky Brabec (Honda) moved back into the lead, unseating Chile's Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna), while in automobiles it appears to be almost a foregone conclusion that Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya (Toyota) will take the title.

This leg of the race was a 323-kilometer (200-mile) stretch that started and ended in the coastal town of San Juan de Marcona and was one of the most complicated stages of this year's rally, with almost 100 km over dunes and another 200 km over very rocky terrain. The race started in foggy weather that caused one portion of the stage to have to be cancelled.