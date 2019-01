Chilean bikes competitor Pablo Quintanilla rides his Husqvarna during the third stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Austrian defending bikes champion Matthias Walkner rides his KTM during the third stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Portuguese bikes competitor Paulo Goncalves rides his Honda during the third stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Competitors in the 2019 Dakar Rally will tackle the longest stage of the first week when they navigate dunes and rocky terrain on Wednesday, although the majority of the stretch from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa will be untimed.

In the third stage, bikes, cars, quads, trucks and UTVs once again will try to avoid a costly mistake when they confront a string of dunes along Peru's Pacific coastal desert.