Scene from the 2019 Dakar Rally's 7th stage on Jan. 14, 2019, showing the Toyota driven by Netherlands competitor Bernhard Ten Brinke; the 8th stage gets underway Tuesday with 10 motorcyclists, 10 automobiles and five trucks taking the road in Peru. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The 2019 Dakar Rally's 8th stage gets underway Tuesday with 10 motorcyclists, 10 automobiles and five trucks taking the road in Peru.

The 25 vehicles will set out one by one every three minutes, and the rest of the caravan will take off in stages according to the usual Dakar order, so that the motorcycles leave first, followed by the cars and last of all the trucks.