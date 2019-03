Peruvian Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Edgar Vasquez delivers a press conference, in Lima, Peru, March 7, 2019, during which he informed that the Rally Dakar has not contacted the country's authorities to negotiate the celebration of next year's race in the territory. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

The organizers of the Dakar Rally have not contacted the Peruvian government to negotiate holding the race in the Andean nation for its 2020 edition, Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Edgar Vasquez said Thursday.

"Regarding whether the Dakar will come back to South America, I have to be very clear and direct, I have not received any request for negotiations," Vasquez said during a conference with the Foreign Press Association in Peru (APEP).