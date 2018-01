Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz of Peugeot compete during stage 11th of the Dakar Rally 2018 between Belen and Chilecito, Argentina, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Dakar Rally officials on Wednesday decided to rescind the 10-minute time penalty imposed on Spanish Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz earlier this week for not stopping after supposedly hitting Dutch quads driver Kees Koolen.

An examination of telemetry data provided by the Peugeot team confirmed that Sainz did not violate the rules, race officials said.