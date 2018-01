Fininsh Mikko Hirvonen of Mini competes during the twelfth stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, that runs between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Aguilera

French Patrice Garrouste of Polaris competes during the twelfth stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, that runs between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Russian Nikolaev Eduard of Kamaz competes during the twelfth stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, that runs between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Aguilera

South African Giniel De Villiers of Toyota competes during the twelfth stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, that runs between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Drivers of cars and trucks are competing Thursday in the 12th and third-to-last stage of Dakar Rally 2018, covering a route between the Argentine cities of Chilecito and San Juan that is devoid of both bikes and quads.

Race organizers canceled the stage in those latter two categories, citing bad weather conditions.