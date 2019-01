French driver Sebastien Loeb races against a training plane during an exhibition event as part of the preliminary activities for the Dakar Rally 2019, in Lima, Peru, 6 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Australian rider Sam Sunderland attends the technical inspection of his KTM bike for the Dakar Rally 2019, in Lima, Peru, 6 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz attends the technical inspection of his Mini car for the Dakar Rally 2019, in Lima, Peru, 6 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

The Dakar Rally will kick off early this week in the Peruvian desert with its most unusual format ever.

This year's contest includes a relatively short 10 legs to be run starting Monday mostly over sand and dunes and in just one country - Peru - where the drivers and riders will face one of the world's most difficult and hard-to-cross deserts.