An aerial view of several competitors during the ninth stage of the Rally Dakar 2019, in Pisco, Peru, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

The Dakar Rally will move to Saudi Arabia in 2020 after 11 races in South America and 30 others in Africa, organizers said Monday.

This would be the first edition of the race to take place in Asia and the second in a row to be held entirely in one country.