A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel diving in on her way to winning gold in the Swimming Women's 200m Individual Medley during the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 07 October 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/OIS/IOC/

The fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games will be held in Dakar, Senegal, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Monday in Buenos Aires, which is hosting the 2018 edition.

The Dakar 2022 Youth Games will be the first ever Olympic event in Africa.