Italian Moto3 rider Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing Team celebrates after crossing the finish line during the Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, Japan, Oct. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/TORU HANAI

Italian Moto3 rider Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing Team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, Japan, Oct. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/TORU HANAI

Italy's Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda) won the Moto3 Grand Prix at the Japanese Motegi circuit and inched a lot closer to earning the 2019 world title in the category after his only rival for the championship crashed.

Spain's Aron Canet (KTM) fell to the ground at Turn 14 when he was with the leading group and – much to his disappointment – was forced to withdraw, paving the way for Dalla Porta, who used the opportunity to clinch his second win of the season. EFE-EPA