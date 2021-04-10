Stuart Dallas fired two past Manchester City to give a 10-man Leeds United the edge over the Premier League leaders at the Etihad on Saturday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL
Leeds players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL
Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City react following a goal from Stuart Dallas of Leeds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL
John Stones (top) of Manchester City in action against Patrick Bamford (bottom) of Leeds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL
Stuart Dallas fired two past Manchester City to give a 10-man Leeds United the edge over the Premier League leaders at the Etihad on Saturday.