Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL

Leeds players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL

Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City react following a goal from Stuart Dallas of Leeds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL