Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki attempts a fadeaway jumper, his trademark shot, against Phoenix Suns players Mikal Bridges (L) and Dragan Bender (R, bottom) during an NBA game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki reaches for a ball during an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki (C) talks to the crowd after his final home game in the NBA against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki (C) talks to the crowd after his final home game in the NBA against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki (C) throws a towel as he walks onto the court after his final game in the NBA against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki (C) sits on the bench with players watching a video of his career after his final NBA home game against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki (R) and the team's longtime owner, Mark Cuban, hug on court after the German's final home game in the NBA against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

German superstar power forward Dirk Nowitzki has officially announced that he will retire from the NBA after 21 seasons, all of them spent with the Dallas Mavericks.

The announcement, which he made after the Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-109 Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center in their second-to-last game of 2018-2019 season, came as a surprise to no one because the 40-year-old Nowitzki had taken on a much more limited role with the team due to age and injuries.