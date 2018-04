Getafe's Damian Suarez (R) in action against Espanyol's Didac Vila during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, near Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ZIPI

Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez (r) and Espanyol midfielder Esteban Granero fight for the ball during their team's matchup in Getafe on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Zipi

Getafe's Senegalese forward, Amath Ndiaye (r), and Espanyol midfielder Oscar Melendo fight for the ball during their teams' matchup in Getafe on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Zipi

Uruguay's Damian Suarez notched the victory for Getafe on Sunday by scoring the lone goal in an otherwise lackluster 1-0 match against Espanyol.

The right winger seemed to be the only player able to emerge from the prevailing lethargy affecting both sides, firing an impressive blast from 35 meters that made it by Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez.