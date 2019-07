Spain U-21 captains; Jesus Vallejo (R) and Dani Ceballos (L) celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2019 final soccer match between Spain And Germany in Udine, Italy, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GABRIELE MENIS

Dani Ceballos (C) of Spain in action against Federico Chiesa (R) of Italy during their UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2019 Group A soccer match in Bologna, Italy, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSIO MARINI

Midfielder Dani Ceballos on Thursday joined Arsenal on a one-year loan from Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid CF and Arsenal FC have agreed on the loan of Dani Ceballos for the forthcoming season, until 30 June 2020," the La Liga club announced on its website.