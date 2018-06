Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice session of Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy, at the Mugello racing circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Honda Racing Corporation on Tuesday announced the departure of Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa at the end of the 2018 season, after 18 years racing in three classes of the MotoGP World Championship.

Since beginning with team Repsol Honda in 2006, the 32-year-old Pedrosa has achieved 31 victories and was a three-time MotoGP Championship runner up, but has not made the podium in any of the six races so far this season.