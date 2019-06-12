Daniel James of Swansea City runs with the ball during the English Emirates FA Cup soccer match between Swansea City and Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Britain, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Manchester United announced Wednesday the signing of Daniel James from second-tier Swansea City.

He will join the Premiership side for the next five seasons, with an option to extend the contract for one more year.