Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in action during his men's second round match against Medvedev Daniil of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA/Maxim Shipenkov

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, second-seeded in the Kremlin Cup, earned a 6-2, 6-1 easy win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic, thus moving to the tournament's quarterfinals for the third year in a row.

The 22-year-old Medvedev just needed 52 minutes to reserve his place in the last-eight round of the hard-court ATP tourney.