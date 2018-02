Denmark's Kamilla Rytter Juhl (L) and Christinna Pedersen celebrate after beating Japan's Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT PERRY

Denmark's women's team won the gold medal Sunday at the European Badminton Championships in Kazan, Russia, defeating Germany 3-1.

Germany got off to a good start in the team competition when Fabienne Deprez beat Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-15 in singles.