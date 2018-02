Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing Czech rider Tomas Slavik celebrating after wining for the second consecutive year the 16th annual Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, in Valparaiso, Chile, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes Gomez

This picturesque city on Chile's Pacific coast played host again to mountain bikers from 18 different countries taking part in one of the major events on the urban downhill circuit.

Thousands of people lined the course for the 16th annual Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, which runs just under 2 km (1.6 mi) from the city's highest point, Cerro Alegre, to its main square, Anibal Pinto.