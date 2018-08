Daria Kasatkina of Russia serves to Timea Babos of Hungary on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Timea Babos of Hungary hits a return to Daria Kasatkina of Russia on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Daria Kasatkina of Russia hits a return to Timea Babos of Hungary on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Russia’s Daria Kasatkina booked her place in the second round of the US Open with a hard-fought victory against Hungary’s Timea Babos on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old 11th seed bested the unseeded veteran 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, in a game which lasted over two hours in the searing New York heat.