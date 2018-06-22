Soccer fans clad in yellow and green joined others sporting blue, white and red in St. Petersburg Friday as Brazil geared up to take on Costa Rica, a game of David and Goliath in which the Central American nation will hope to make its mark on the tournament.

An efe-epa photojournalist mingled with the fans outside the St. Petersburg Stadium and took in the atmosphere in the build-up to the first in the second round of Group E games in which Brazil seemed the likely favorites to walk away with a win.