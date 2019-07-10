A conceptual illustration provided by Inter Miami CF on July 10, 2019, of the stadium to be built by the investor group led by legendary former soccer player David Beckham in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the club will make its Major League Soccer (MLS) debut in March 2020. EPA-EFE/Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF, a soccer club being organized by a group that includes legendary former player David Beckham, said Wednesday it reached an agreement with the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that will allow the team to make its Major League Soccer (MLS) debut in March 2020.

"We are thankful for the tremendous collaboration from the City of Fort Lauderdale in helping us finalize this agreement and proceed with the next phase of construction following demolition that concluded in late June," Inter Miami CF managing owner Jorge Mas said in a statement.