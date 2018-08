Former British soccer player David Beckham in action during the UNICEF Match For Children soccer match Great Britain & Ireland against the 'Rest Of The World' at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, on Nov. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Retired soccer legend David Beckham was awarded the 2018 UEFA President's Award, the head of the European soccer organization announced Tuesday.

Aleksander Ceferin praised the superstar England international, 43, who played as a midfielder at Manchester United and Real Madrid, among others, and netted 130 goals in 762 matches with his national team and clubs.