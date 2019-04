Barcelona's Sergi Roberto (R) reacts next to Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (L) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Barcelona FC and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea (R) reacts after the 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

There are two sides to David de Gea. There is the De Gea who works wonders in England and has won Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award a record four times, and the other side, the De Gea who succumbs to pressure when playing internationally or donning Spain's national team jersey.

When playing in the English Premier league, De Gea becomes an impassable force at Old Trafford in his United jersey.