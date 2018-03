Spain's David Ferrer serves to US player Tennys Sandgren during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on March 11, 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

US player Tennys Sandgren in action against Spain's David Ferrer during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, on March 11, 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

Spain's David Ferrer in action against US player Tennys Sandgren during their match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, on March 11, 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

Spain's David Ferrer, the 29th seed at Indian Wells, defeated US player Tennys Sandgren 6-2 and 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Ferrer took an hour and 47 minutes to knock off Sandgren, ranked 59th by the ATP, at the season's first Masters 1000 tourney.