Spanish midfielder David Silva has been named Manchester City’s captain, the Premier League reigning champion’s coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Silva replaced Vincent Kompany as the team captain after the Belgian joined Anderlecht.
David Silva of Manchester City scores the opening goal during the English FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
