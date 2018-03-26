Colombia's Davinson Sanchez reacts during the international friendly soccer match between France and Colombia at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, on March 23, 2018. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Davinson Sanchez, the middle defender for the Colombian national soccer team and for Britain's Tottenham Hotspur, said on Sunday that for his homeland's squad "there are no friendlies" in the run-up to the Russia World Cup this summer and that the meeting in London this week against Australia "is worth a lot."

The team coached by Jose Nestor Pekerman will face off on March 27 against the Aussies in the second of the international friendlies of its European tour. In the first, last Friday in Paris, Colombia downed France, one of the favorites in the upcoming World Cup, 3-2.