Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a buzzer-beater over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to win their NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game two at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (R) looks to pass as he is guarded by Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game two at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (top) and Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (bottom) fight for a loose ball during the first half of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game two at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis (R) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Proter Jr. (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game two at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Center Anthony Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer took the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-103 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida on Sunday.

The Los Angeles team now has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. EFE-EPA