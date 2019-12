USA's Megan Rapinoe (L) and USA's Rose Lavelle (R) pose with the trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 final soccer match between USA and Netherlands in Lyon, France, 07 July 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The rise of direct streaming platforms, a restructured Davis Cup in Madrid, growing popularity of e-sports and female soccer, the relocation of the Rally Dakar and the Spanish soccer Super Cup moving to Saudi Arabia, were sports highlights in 2019.

During the last 12 months, over-the-top subscription sports streaming services have exploded, including sites such as DAZN, which entered the market with motorcycle racing and basketball.