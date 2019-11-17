Workers on Nov. 14, 2019, prepare the Caja Magica venue for the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid, Spain. The 2019 Davis Cup Finals will take place from Nov. 18-24, 2019 in Madrid. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

The Davis Cup Finals is set to get under way here Monday under a completely revamped format in which 18 teams will battle for the title over just seven days and at a single venue - the Spanish capital's Caja Magica stadium.

Ten of the world's 15-best players will be on hand in Madrid for men's tennis's premier international team event, which for many decades had used a tiered system in which the different World Group stages - round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final - were played throughout the year.