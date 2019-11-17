The Davis Cup Finals is set to get under way here Monday under a completely revamped format in which 18 teams will battle for the title over just seven days and at a single venue - the Spanish capital's Caja Magica stadium.
Ten of the world's 15-best players will be on hand in Madrid for men's tennis's premier international team event, which for many decades had used a tiered system in which the different World Group stages - round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final - were played throughout the year.