Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the group stage tie between Serbia and Japan at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament at the Caja Magica facilities in Madrid, Spain, 20 November 2019. EPA/FERNANDO VILLAR

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after his match against France's Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Madrid Finals held at the Caja Magica tennis venue in Madrid, Spain, 21 November 2019. EPA/CHEMA MOYA

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic celebrates his victory on Nov. 21, 2019, over France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in those teams' final round-robin match of the Davis Cup Finals, an international team competition being held at the Caja Magica tennis venue in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Great Britain's Jamie Murray acknowledges the British fans after he and partner Neal Skupski won the deciding doubles match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik on Nov. 21, 2019, in those teams's final round-robin tie of the Davis Cup Finals, an international team competition being held at the Caja Magica tennis venue in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber hits a backhand during his match on Nov. 21, 2019, against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in those teams' final round-robin tie of the Davis Cup Finals, an international team competition being held at the Caja Magica tennis venue in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Serbian great Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his match on Nov. 21, 2019, against France's Benoit Paire in those teams's final round-robin tie of the Davis Cup finals, an international team competition being played at the Caja Magica tennis venue in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

The Davis Cup Finals has been narrowed down to a star-studded group of eight teams following the conclusion here Thursday of round-robin action at tennis' premier international team competition.

The squads that secured their place in the quarterfinals from the six round-robin groups include Serbia and host Spain - led by all-time greats Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, respectively - as well as Great Britain, who almost certainly will require the heroics of three-time Grand Slam singles champion Andy Murray to win the title.