The Davis Cup Finals has been narrowed down to a star-studded group of eight teams following the conclusion here Thursday of round-robin action at tennis' premier international team competition.
The squads that secured their place in the quarterfinals from the six round-robin groups include Serbia and host Spain - led by all-time greats Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, respectively - as well as Great Britain, who almost certainly will require the heroics of three-time Grand Slam singles champion Andy Murray to win the title.