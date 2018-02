Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris (L) tries to put up a shot past New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (C) grabs a rebound from New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds to propel the New Orleans Pelicans to victory over the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in double overtime at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat Brooklyn.