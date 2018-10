Jason Pacheco of the USA on the starting blocks during the Swimming event at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Competitors embrace after their swim after a swimming event at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attends the swimming at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crown Prince Frederik (C) of Denmark attends the swimming at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Abdul Hanan Fehrdus of Afghanistan competes in the powerlifting event of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Players in action during the sitting volleyball bronze medal game between Poland (red) and Estonia (blue) at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Players of Georgia (back) celebrate after winning the sitting volleyball gold medal game between Georgia (red) and Britain (blue) at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Players of Georgia celebrate after winning the sitting volleyball gold medal game between Georgia and Britain at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Day three of the Sydney Invictus Games on Tuesday saw service people from 18 countries competing for spots on the podium, with swimming events attended by the crown prince of Denmark.

“Invictus” is Latin for “unconquered,” according to the games' website, and the event provides an international adaptive sporting platform for wounded, injured or sick armed forces personnel.