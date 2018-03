Fans of Spanish Formula One pilot Fernando Alonso are seen at the empty stands at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

New Zealand's Formula One pilot Brendon Hartley, of Toro Rosso team, during the third pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EFE-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

French Formula One pilot Romain Grosjean, of Haas team, during the third pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Garcia

Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson of Alfa Romeo Sauber in action during the Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Polish driver Robert Kubica of Williams in action during the Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley of Toro Rosso team in action during the Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during the Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The fourth and last day of the first round of pre-season testing in Formula One Racing - the second round will be held at the same circuit next week - began Thursday morning at 9.00 am at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit and is set to continue without a break until 6 pm, allowing the teams to make up for the time they lost due to heavy snow a day earlier.

For the third day straight, organizers have canceled the lunch break and a chance for fans to walk past the pits.