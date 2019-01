The soccer player Arrascaeta (c) from Cruzeiro in a match of the Copa de Brasil on Oct. 17, 2018, at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta is close to signing with Flamengo, which reached a deal with Cruzeiro for his transfer, media reports said.

After lengthy negotiations and multiple meetings, the Brazilian clubs finally reached an agreement on the transfer of the 24-year-old attacking midfielder for 18 million euros ($20.7 million).