The head coach of Spain's national soccer team, Luis Enrique (C), leads a training session at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, Spain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Spain will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly on Nov. 18 at Estadio Gran Canaria. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

The head coach of Spain's national soccer team said here Saturday that goalkeeper David De Gea has been unfairly criticized for his performance in a 3-2 loss against Croatia.

"De Gea has been singled out, and such targeted and personalized criticism of a single player is very unfair," Luis Enrique said.