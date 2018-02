Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Sevilla's Franco Vazquez (R) in action against Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Sevilla's Jesus Navas (L) in action against Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (up) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla's Clement Lenglet (L) in action against Manchester United's Romelo Lukaku (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Sevilla's Jesus Navas (L) in action against Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi (C) in action against Manchester United's Chris Smalling (2-L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla's Luis Muriel (L) reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla and Manchester United played to a 0-0 draw here Wednesday in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie that witnessed a display of virtuosity by visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Red Devils' player of the year for three consecutive seasons made a total of eight saves, several of them worthy of anybody's highlight reel.