Belgium's Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal team wins the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

(R-L) Italy's Alessandro De Marchi of Ccc team, Benjamin King of the US of team Dimension Data and Belgium's Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal team during the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The pack of riders in action during the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Italy's Alessandro De Marchi (R) of Ccc team and Belgium's Thomas de Gendt (L) of Lotto Soudal team in action during the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The pack of riders in action across vineyards during the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Belgium's Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line during the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Belgium's Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 8th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200km between Macon and Saint-Etienne, France, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Belgian rider Thomas de Gendt has won stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday, while Julian Alaphilippe managed to claw back the yellow jersey.

It was de Gendt’s second Tour de France victory since 2016 when he took stage 12 in Mont Ventoux.