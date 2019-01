Coach David de la Torre, seen here after a training session of his Bolivian team Always Ready on Jan. 10, 2019, decided to display his skills in the Bolivian league and so pay homage to a family name with a great soccer legacy in his native Mexico. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

David de la Torre, coach of the Bolivian soccer squad Always Ready and seen here during an interview with EFE on Jan. 10, 2019, decided to display his skills in the Bolivian league and so pay homage to a family name with a great soccer legacy in his native Mexico. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

El Alto's Always Ready is the ninth Bolivian professional soccer club to be managed by Mexican David de la Torre, who decided to display his skills in the Bolivian league and so pay homage to a family name with a great soccer legacy in his native Mexico.

The 37-year-old coach said in an interview with EFE that "now is the time" to be able to be make a difference and show all his abilities in a First Division championship with a team of such tradition as Always Ready.