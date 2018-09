British cyclist Simon Yates, of Michelton-Scott team, celebrates wearing the overall leader jersey at the end the 11th stage of the Vuelta Spanish cycling race from Mombuey in Zamora to Luintra in Ourense, Spain, Sept. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Italian cyclist Alessandro De Marchi, of BMC team, during the 11th stage of the Vuelta Spanish cycling race from Mombuey in Zamora to Luintra in Ourense, Spain, Sept. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Italian cyclist Alessandro De Marchi of BMC team celebrates winning the 11th stage of La Vuelta cycling tour from Mombuey to Luintra, Spain, Sept. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Italian cyclist Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) won the 11th stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Wednesday, while Simon Phillip Yates (Mitchelton) of the United Kingdom kept the leader's red jersey.

De Marchi won the 207.8-kilometer stage between Mombuey and Luintra with a time of four hours, 52 minutes and 38 seconds.