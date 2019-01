Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Reilly Opelka of the USA during the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Reilly Opelka of the USA during the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Reilly Opelka of the USA during the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian rising star Alex de Minaur advanced to the quarter finals of the Sydney International tennis tournament after defeating Reilly Opelka of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday.

De Minaur, who is ranked fifth in the competition and 29th in the world, admitted that luck was on his side during the match at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre that had to be postponed to Wednesday due to rain.