Alex De Minaur of Australia celebrates after winning his match against Gilles Simon of France during the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fifth seed Alex De Minaur of Australia on Saturday defeated Frenchman Gilles Simon in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to advance to the final of the Sydney International tennis tournament.

De Minaur will face eighth seeded Italian Andreas Seppi, who defeated Argentine third seed Diego Schwartzmann on Friday in the first semifinal.