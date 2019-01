Alex de Minaur of Australia celebrates after defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy in their men's singles final at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Andreas Seppi of Italy in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their men's singles final of the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Alex de Minaur of Australia poses with his trophy after defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy in their men's singles final at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Fifth seed Alex De Minaur of Australia on Saturday was crowned with the Sydney International tennis tournament title, to claim his first career ATP silverware.

The 19-year-old De Minaur defeated Italian veteran Andreas Seppi in straight set, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), after two hours and five minutes in the final match held at Ken Rosewall Arena.