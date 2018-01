Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Fabio Fognini of Italy during their semi final match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a return shot to Benoit Paire of France during their semi final match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Australian Alex de Minaur's dream run at the Sydney International tennis tournament continued on Friday as he reached the final, defeating Frenchman Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The 18-year-old De Minaur became the youngest finalist at an ATP tournament since the United States' Taylor Fritz at the 2016 Memphis Open.