Roma's Daniele De Rossi converts a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi said Friday that both his team and Liverpool had to overcome underdog status to reach the semifinals of the Champions League, where the two clubs will face other April 24.

Liverpool defeated Premier League champions-in-waiting Manchester City, while Roma mounted a historic comeback against La Liga leaders Barcelona, winning 3-0 at home in the second leg after losing 1-4 at Camp Nou.