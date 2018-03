Colombian James Rendon speaks to the press after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-km race at the South American race walking championship held in Sucua, Ecuador, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabian Navarro

Ecuadorian Magaly Bonilla crosses the finish line winning the gold medal in the women’s 50-km race at the South American race walking championship held in Sucua, Ecuador, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabian Navarro

Brazilian Erica Rocha de Sena crosses the finish line winning the gold medal in the women’s 20-km race at the South American race walking championship held in Sucua, Ecuador, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabian Navarro

Brazilian Erica Rocha de Sena, Ecuadorians Magaly Bonilla and Andres Chocho and Colombian James Rendon won gold medals Saturday at the South American Race Walking Championships, held in this southeastern city.

De Sena won the women's 20-kilometer race, clocking in at 1 hour, 30 minutes and 22 seconds, beating out Ecuadorian Paola Perez by 15 seconds and Peruvian Kimberly Garcia by 2 minutes and 11 seconds.