La Liga side Rayo Vallecano confirmed Friday that forward Raul de Tomas has joined the club for the 2018-2019 season on loan from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard also spent last season on loan with Rayo, scoring 24 goals in 32 matches to help the side qualify for promotion.