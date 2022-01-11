French driver Stephane Peterhansel and French copilot Edouard Boulanger of Team Audi Sport in action during stage 8 of the Rally Dakar 2022 between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and French copilot Mathieu Baumel of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team in action during stage 8 of the Rally Dakar 2022 between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Giniel De Villiers on Tuesday claimed his 18th Dakar stage win in the car category in the ninth leg of the 44th edition of the race held in Saudi Arabia, shaking off early drama.