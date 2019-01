Investigators examine the area on Jan. 19, 2019, where an illegal tap on a fuel pipline caused an explosion a day earlier in Tlahuililpan, a town in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, that killed 79 people. EPA-EFE/Jorge Dan Lopez

The death toll from the blast caused by an illegal pipeline tap in Hidalgo, a state in central Mexico, has risen to 79, officials said Sunday.

"We have added six deaths to the 73 reported earlier and can confirm that 79 Mexicans have died due to the explosion," Health Minister Jorge Alcocer said in a press conference.