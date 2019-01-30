Authorities in the United Kingdom on Wednesday said two seat cushions discovered washed up on a beach in northern France likely came from a small aircraft that went missing over the English Channel with Cardiff City FC's newly-signed striker Emiliano Sala on board.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said its French counterpart had on Monday discovered the debris on a beach near Surtainville, which is located on the Contentin Peninsula, directly east of the English Channel island of Guernsey. The single engine PA 46 Malibu aircraft en route from Nantes to Cardiff is thought to have come down in waters to the north of Guernsey.